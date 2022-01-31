Lala Kent has started dating again.

The 31-year-old star split from Randall Emmett in acrimonious circumstances last year, and Lala has now revealed she's started dating again.

She explained: "I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.

"The guy is fine."

Lala later likened her mystery date to "Superman".

She said on Amazon Live: "He is very tall. He is built like Superman and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited!"

By contrast, Lala previously admitted she felt "disgusted" about her break-up from Randall.

The TV star has accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her with "many" women and she now looks back on their romance with big regrets.

She said: "Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention.

"The fact that this man ... he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

However, Lisa Vanderpump had a completely different take on their break-up, implying Lala was being hypocritical.

She said: "Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them."

In December, Lala described Randall as the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

The TV star - who ended her engagement to Randall in October - admitted that their acrimonious split had been a "mindf***" - especially as they have a young daughter together.

She said: "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [her ten-month-old daughter Ocean]? It is such a mindf***."