Da Brat is expecting her first child with Jesseca Dupart.

The 47-year-old rap star has taken to social media to announce that her and her fiancee are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a photo of Da Brat with her arms wrapped around Jessica, she wrote on Instagram: "We are EXTENDING the family [baby-bump emoji] (sic)"

The rap star - who got engaged last year - previously revealed that she's been thinking about the name of her future daughter.

Da Brat - who has not yet revealed the sex of their baby - said in 2020: "My child will have all of my names, honey.

"Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby's last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling."

The veteran rapper also explained why it took her 25 years to come out as bisexual.

She shared: "I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don’t have so many people in your business.

"I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul - that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.'"

The rapper also stressed that it was her choice to remain tight-lipped about her sexuality.

She said: "I was always told you want to be f******* to men and women to sell records - you don’t want anybody to discriminate.

"It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it."