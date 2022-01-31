Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are "hands-on" parents.

The 33-year-old actress and Macaulay, 41, have a nine-month-old son called Dakota together, and Brenda has revealed that they don't have a nanny, as they enjoy the challenge of parenting.

Brenda - who recently announced her engagement to the 'Home Alone' star - said: "My fiance and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born ... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labour and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester.

"To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

Brenda explained that having good communication has been key for the couple over recent months.

She told The Cut: "I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don't have the patience to be polite with each other.

"Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I'll be putting my son down and my partner is like, 'Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.'"

Brenda returned to work shortly after giving birth. But the actress found it tough to shoot season two of her Hulu series 'Dollface'.

She shared: "I had no idea what I was doing. I went back to work so early. It was harder than I thought.

"I pride myself on always being first on set. So to be like, 'Hey, I need 20 minutes to pump,' was difficult."