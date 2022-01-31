Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard discuss their crushes with each other.

The 41-year-old actress and Dax, 47 - who tied the knot in 2013 - have no secrets in their marriage, and are happy to discuss their crushes with each other.

The blonde beauty said: "If you don’t have a lot of crushes you are lying.

"He has a lot of crushes too. We’re just now, I guess, one of the only couples who talk about our crushes with each other. Some people think it’s weird but there’s a trust factor."

Kristen - who has Delta, seven, and Lincoln, eight, with Dax - still finds other people attractive, even though she loves her husband.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the actress said: "I love him but I’m married, I’m not dead. Other people are attractive."

Meanwhile, Dax previously confessed there was a "ton of jealousy" at the start of his romance with Kristen.

The actor was in a nine-year open relationship before he met Kristen, and he admitted that she had every right to be concerned when they started dating.

Dax - who has also battled substance abuse issues in the past - shared: "My wife is incredibly confident as she should be.

"There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons. I had been in an open relationship for nine years. I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. There were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."

The loved-up couple got engaged in 2009, and Dax admits that it marked a turning point in his life.

He said: "I’d say once we got engaged some kind of switch for me seemed to change.

"I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is a very hot characteristic in a partner."