Rihanna is "so excited" about her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old singer is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, and she can't wait to embrace the challenge of motherhood.

A source explained: "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom.

"She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker and Rocky, 33 - who have been close friends for years - are the "cutest, giddiest young couple" and excited to become parents for the first time.

The insider explained to People: "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

The rap star has "doted on [Rihanna]" from the "very beginning" and she's "never felt this way before" in any of her past relationships.

The source said: "A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.

"He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

Another source revealed that the loved-up couple - who started dating in 2020 - seem to be "beyond happy" together.

The insider said: "Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents."

Rihanna revealed her burgeoning baby bump over the weekend during a day out with Rocky in New York City.

