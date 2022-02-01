Ryan Seacrest overhauled his diet after struggling with his weight as a child.

The 47-year-old star wasn't in "the greatest of shape" as a kid, and his struggles as a child have shaped his relationship with food ever since.

He said on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': "I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror.

"I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy."

In response, Kelly Ripa - Ryan's co-host - said: "I understand, the things you are teased about as a kid, they haunt you for the rest of your life. You take them with you for the rest of your life."

Kelly, 51, subsequently noted that Ryan obsesses over his food.

She said: "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating."

Ryan joined 'Live' in 2017 and he previously admitted he loves working alongside Kelly.

The TV star - who has also hosted 'American Idol' - explained that his co-host has become "one of [his] dearest friends".

He said: "There’s no one better than Kelly. She’s smart, funny, and has truly become one of my dearest friends. Working by her side is a privilege, as she’s such a talented host. She also makes every morning so much fun - we laugh a lot.

"I’m actually excited to come to work every day because I know we’re guaranteed to have a blast."

Ryan has also loved shooting the show in New York.

He explained: "I’d say that NYC has taken my food hobby to a whole new level. New York has endless restaurants with so many different cuisines to choose from."