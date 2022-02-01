Cara Delevingne is already buying clothes for her "future child who doesn't exist".

The 29-year-old star admitted she wants kids one day, and while she isn't expecting a baby at the moment, she is already "manifesting" the idea.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK magazine, she said: "I want to have babies. But not yet. I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist.

"Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart.

"I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting…”

The model and actress revealed she has learned to "value [her] privacy", particularly when it comes to being in a relationship in the public eye.

She explained: "When you have a relationship, there’s definitely an element of it being exposed, especially with coming out and being in public relationships, like when I was with Annie.

"But now I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it.”

Cara admitted she initially turned down the idea of modelling as a career path, noting she "hated wearing heels".

She said: "I gave modelling a lot of flak for being something that wasn't hard, but are you kidding me?

"I hated wearing heels, and I couldn't walk in them. It took me a long time to learn how to model."

And while she has since gone onto expand her career beyond the runway, she doesn't like the idea of putting a label on her working life.

She added: "It doesn't make sense to have to be one thing. People ask me, 'How was it transitioning from being a model to an actress?'

"I'm not transitioning anywhere; I'm never going to stop modelling."

The March issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from 2 February. Read more at harpersbazaar.com/uk/caradelevingne.