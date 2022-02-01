Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement.

The 'Today' show co-anchor and her partner - who have Hope, two, and Haley, four, together - have split just two years after Joel proposed as they ultimately decided they are "better off friends".

Confirming their separation on the morning show on Monday (31.01.22), Hoda said: “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.

“Its not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.”

The pair's wedding plans had been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while they had also been planning to adopt another child before their plans were delayed.

In the summer, the 57-year-old broadcaster said: "You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now?

"Apparently it's really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game...

"They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they'd want to do — have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't — are holding on to things because they don't have anything in that moment, so that's what I've heard from our agency.

"Everything's slow."

Hoda revealed she and her man were taking their time and willing to wait for the right moment.

She added: "They say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

The TV star was planning to have a destination wedding until the virus scuppered their plans.

In October 2020, she said: "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me.

"And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait... Who knows when people are going to be flying or feel comfortable flying?

"So, I thought, 'Is that a good idea or should we just maybe do a small wedding?' So, we may."

Hoda previously confessed she was “bummed” she is having to postpone her wedding.