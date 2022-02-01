Rihanna's father is "ecstatic" about her pregnancy.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker revealed in a series of photos on Monday (31.01.22) that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and Ronald Fenty thinks his daughter will be a "good mom" because she's always been very maternal.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “I’m ecstatic. I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Although the 33-year-old singer appeared far along in her pregnancy in the photographs, she only told her dad her happy news on Sunday (30.01.22) evening.

He said: “I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos. I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Ronald gave Rocky the seal of approval after Rihanna brought him to visit her family in Barbados in December 2020.

He said: "[He's] a very cool guy. I like him.”

The couple - who have been close friends for years - made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, even though Rihanna had no intention of making a statement with her man at the exclusive event.

She said at the time: "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared.

"We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

In May 2021, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker described Rihanna as the "love of [his] life".

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's 'The One'."