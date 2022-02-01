Meta is ending its Express Wi-Fi service.

Back in August 2016, the tech giant - formerly Facebook - launched low-cost internet packages for developing countries.

They joined forces with mobile network operators and internet service providers to provide internet access via public Wi-Fi hotspots that were "fast, affordable, and reliable".

However, the company has decided to wind down the service and focus on "developing other projects".

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson explained: "While we are concluding our work on this program to focus on developing other projects, we remain committed to working with partners across the telecom ecosystem to deliver better connectivity."

The firm insisted it will work with its partners to "minimise the impact to their businesses while keeping networks running."

Meta offered no data charges for millions of people in Pakistan, Indonesia and the Philippines living on low incomes to access a slimline version of Facebook and access to a number of other websites.

However, there ended up being cases where people were still charged.

A spokesperson said at the time: "We’ve continued work trying to resolve the issue we’ve identified.”

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, those using the free mode were charged by cellular carriers after unknowingly draining their data.