Noel Gallagher lived on KFC and Viennetta when he was a “fully fledged confirmed f****** drug addict”.

The former Oasis guitarist had "the best time" at the height of the group's fame in the 1990s and because the band would stay up all night partying, they'd rely on a quick fix of junk food to fuel the recording sessions for their 1997 album 'Be Here Now'.

The 54-year-old rocker is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “When Oasis were recording Be Here Now and I was fully fledged, confirmed f****** drug addict we were doing it in Air Studios and a short walk from Air Studios was a KFC.

“We’d be up all night in the studio doing f***** all sorts, having the best time, just snarfing everything. Then we’d go to KFC at 11 in the morning and get a bargain bucket, a two litre bottle of Fanta and a Vienetta.

“There was some deal for, like, 20 quid. It was a party bucket.

"We’d get it at 11 o’clock and get it back to the studio and obviously you’d iron out the chicken immediately and then the Vienetta, f****** hell.”

The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker insisted the calorific foods were the ideal choice to keep them all going.

Noel said: “If you’ve not eaten for 18 hours and then you’ve passed out and you get up in the morning you f****** have to eat now.

“Then go home get showered and get straight back on it.”

Noel recently spilled about how he can’t party like he used to anymore.

He told his friend Matt Morgan on his 'Funny How?' podcast: “When I was in the 90s, I just didn't give a f***.

"I'd be up for a good 24 hours, you'd have not been to bed, and then you get a call saying, 'The car will be there in 15 minutes', 'For what?', 'It's the f****** Brit Awards'."

"You're like, 'What? Today?'. 'It's now, you've got to go now because you've f****** won something'. And you'd just do it, you wouldn't think of it."

"Now, I would have a f****** nervous breakdown at the thought of having to do it without two nights sleep."