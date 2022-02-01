Tom Brady is taking decisions on his future "day by day".

The 44-year-old quarterback was reported to be retiring from the NFL over the weekend but he insisted he still hasn't decided whether to continue playing the game and will go "when the time is right".

He said: " I know when the time is right, so like I’ve always said I’m very blessed to play as long as I have.

"As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, you know, there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. And I understand that.

"It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It’s just when I know I’ll know and when I don’t know I don’t know, and I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that...

“I think I just said I’m going to take it day by day. It really is, I’ll take it by the moment and figure out when I feel really confident to allow people to, you know, I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives. So when that decision comes it will come.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player - who has won seven Super Bowls in his 22-year career - warned people not to listen to speculation until he says something himself.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', he said: “It’s always a good line that I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do.

"Again, I think one thing I’ve learned about sports is you control what you can control and what you can’t you leave to others. You know, everyone I know, we’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in, but I think for me I’m just, literally it’s day to day with me.

"I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”

The news of Tom's retirement was reported by ESPN, and the sportsman admitted he was "disappointed" that the speculation overshadowed the weekend's football fixtures.

He said: "There was some very important games going on on the weekend and I know how hard those players work on Sunday to prepare for that.

"You know, I was actually a little bit disappointed that that would actually play some part of what’s going on in NFL football which to me is such an amazing sport and it’s a great sport and the focus should be on those great games."