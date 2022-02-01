Ariana DeBose, Lashana Lynch, Harris Dickinson, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee are this year's nominees for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The shortlist was unveiled at the BAFTA headquarters in London via a virtual event featuring Edith Bowman and last year’s winner Bukky Bakray on Tuesday (01.02.22) and the winner - which will be chosen by public vote - will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards on March 13.

Edith labelled it an “honour” to be back and part of the award announcement.

The 48-year-old broadcaster said: "I am incredibly excited to be back at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly to announce the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award. It's an honour to help recognise such bright stars in the film industry, the level of talent from the nominees never fails to inspire me. Now, it's up to film fans from across the UK to vote for their favourite nominee, as this is the only award which is determined by the British public. Make sure to check out each of the brilliant nominees' films and make your vote count!"

Ariana - whose snagged a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her role in the Steven Spielberg remake of ‘West Side Story’ - was “blown away” by the nod.

The 30-year-old actress said: "I am beyond humbled to join the talented group of actors that have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award over the years. To say I'm excited is an understatement, and I'm so thankful to BAFTA and the EE Rising Star Award jury for this recognition. Genuinely blown away."

Harris - who can been seen in Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man - called it “an honour” to be recognised by such a “prestigious institution”.

The 25-year-old actor said: "'A huge thank you to both BAFTA and EE for this nomination. Each year I've looked to the EE Rising Star Award with great admiration and respect, so to be included in this category is a real honour. The fact that we collectively get to tell stories for a living is enough of a reward for me, but to be noticed by such a prestigious institution really does mean a lot."

Millicent was just 12 when she starred in Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’ in 2017 and has most recently been seen in ‘A Quiet Place 2’ admitted being included on the list meant “the world” to her.

The 18-year-old actress said: "I am very honoured to be considered for this prestigious award from BAFTA, and to be in such amazing company with the actors that have been previously nominated, as well as my fellow nominees. I am so grateful to receive this recognition for something I love doing so much and sincerely want to thank the members of the EE Rising Star Award jury panel for including me. This means the world to me."

Lashana - who made history as the first black woman to assume the mantle of 007 in ‘No Time to Die’ - was “elated” to be in such illustrious company.

The 34-year-old actress said: "The EE Rising Star Award is one I've always admired for recognising exciting emerging talent. I'm so elated for my fellow nominees who inspire myself and others, as we continue to fight for change within our industry and the world. I'm proud to be able to do that in moments like these”

Kodi - who recently snagged a Golden Globe for his turn in ‘The Power of the Dog - expressed his “greatest gratitude” for being recognised.

The 25-year-old actor said: "I have the deepest gratitude to be considered alongside my fellow nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. I am beyond humbled to be considered for an award that celebrates such extraordinary young talent.”

The selecting jury was made up of the chair of BAFTA and television Krishnendu Majum, actress and director Sadie Frost, actress Michelle Dockery, and casting directors Lucy Bevan and Leo Davis, producer Uzma Hasan and talent agent Ikki El-Amriti.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.