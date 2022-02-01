Sony is set to make more studio acquisitions after buying Bungie.

This week, the company behind PlayStation bought the 'Halo' and 'Destiny' developer for $3.6 billion, and it's said they are not done with big aquisitions.

Gamesindustry.biz boss Christopher Dring revealed that PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan told him to "expect more".

The deal sees Bungie become an "independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment, with the details confirmed through Sony in a press release.

PS boss Herman Hulst said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family!

"Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together."

The studio will still release multiplatform games, and they'll be able to "self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play", according to GI.buz.

Ryan added: "We've had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family."

And Bungie boss Pete Parsons commented: "Our original universes have immense potential and, with SIE's support, we will propel Bungie into becoming a global multimedia entertainment company dedicated to delivering on our creative vision."