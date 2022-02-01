CD Projekt Red working on The Witcher spin-off Gwent as standalone game

CD Projekt Red is planning a standalone single player 'Gwent' game.

The 'Witcher' studio is planning to turn the game's mini-game - which appeared in 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' before becoming a mytliplayer standalong - into "something different".

Opening up on Project Golden Nekker, 'Gwent' Comms Lead Pawel Burza told IGN: "It’s not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different.

“We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

The studio has been easing the project for a while, including hints on streams and community podcasts.

In December, game director Vladimir Tortsov promised an official reveal was coming soon.

Speaking during a developer update as part of 'Gwent World Masters' - the esports finals - he said: "We want to announce stuff that we’re working on when the time is right.

“I’m really excited about this project coming together and I hope you like it as much as I do.”

Although there is no official release date set, IGN reports it could drop in October 2022 to coincide with new cards being release for 'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' the same month.

