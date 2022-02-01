The New York Times has bought Wordle for a seven figure sum.

The publication - which has promised the game will "initially remain free" for new and existing players - has purchased the hugely popular free-to-play puzzle game.

The game - which tasks players with figuring out a daily five-letter word within six guesses with the help of cooloru-coded clues - has soared in popularity in recent weeks following its launch in October.

Developer Josh Wardle said in a lengthy statement: "It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel so grateful for the personal stories you have shared with me - from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

"On the flip side, I'd be lying if I said this hasn't been a little overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.

"Given this, I am incredible pleased to announced that I've reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward."

He insisted the decision "feels very natural" givein the NYT's influence on his game.

He added: "I've long admired the NYT's approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players.

"Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I'm thrilled that they will be steward of the game moving forward.

"When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved."