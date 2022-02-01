Harris Dickinson loved being a "bin man".

‘The King’s Man’ star has an impressive CV brimming with jobs he used to do to support himself while trying to make it as an actor but collecting rubbish was his favourite as it allowed him to study people and gave him a “deep respect” for those working in the service industry.

Speaking after he was unveiled as one of the nominees for this year's EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I think my favourite was being a bin man. I just people-watched.

“It makes you have a deep respect for people in the service industry in that capacity. A lot of people sort of treated me a certain way. It wasn’t very nice, so it gives you a sort of understanding and it’s kind of interesting.

“I don’t know, there’s something quite nice about tidying up.”

The 'Trust' actor has had a variety of jobs over the years but admitted none of them lasted very long because he had to "keep quitting" when acting opportunities came his way.

He said: “I had several [jobs]. I worked in a bar. I worked as a litter picker, as a bin man. I worked in the basement of Hollister. And then I just had to keep quitting them as auditions, or jobs would come up.”

While Harris thinks going to the cinema is a "sacred" experience, he acknowledged that the rise in movies hitting streaming services first has helped make them more accessible to audiences.

He said: “It isn’t always affordable for people. At-home streaming offers a different kind of platform for families and certain backgrounds to watch things all together and not have to fork out for the cinema.

"But I also think there’s something sacred about cinema and we do have to protect that and sort of hold it to a higher regard. Otherwise it will disappear. And I think to watch things in the silence of the cinema on the large screen and the correct sound is incredibly important, especially when you’ve got filmmakers and crews and artists coming together and collaborating on something of that magnitude.

“I think it’s sometimes a disservice to watch it at home first.”

Public voting for the EE Rising Star Award is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE British Academy Film Awards on 13 March 2022.

Harris is nominated alongside Ariana Debose, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee.