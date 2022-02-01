Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon "can't wait" to meet their son.

The 30-year-old model was revealed to be expecting a baby with the 'Masked Singer' presenter over the weekend when photos from their baby shower and gender reveal party were leaked online, and now Bre has shared her own footage from the beachside bash.

Her slideshow was set to Justin Bieber's 'Holy', and Bre captioned her Instagram post: "My son been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can't wait to meet you.(sic)"

Bre admitted she was frustrated that her pregnancy had been revealed without her and Nick making an announcement first, particularly as they had deliberately kept their happy news - which came amid the tragic death of the 'Wild 'N Out' star and Alyssa Scott's five-month-old son Zen - under wraps.

She wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story: "Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like tom address a few things.

"From the day that I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am still incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy.

"I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various personal reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over [the internet].

"This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy.

"With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I can not wait to meet my son."

Nick, 41, admitted on his self-titled radio show that he was unsure about sharing the news he was expecting an eighth baby so soon after Zen died of brain cancer.

He said: "So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'

"No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected.

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.

"She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."

Nick - who is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, four-year-old son Golden, 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, and from previous relationships – wanted to wait until as late as possible before sharing the news.

He added: "And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off.

"Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened."