Adele is to perform at the upcoming BRIT Awards.

The 33-year-old singer took to social media to confirm that she will be taking to the stage at the ceremony, which is set to take place on 08.01.2022 at London's O2 Arena.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!."(sic)

The London-born star - who relocated to Los Angeles back in 2016 - also told her 49m followers that she will be making an appearance on BBC1's 'The Graham Norton Show' during her visit.

She wrote: "Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"(sic)

It comes after reports that the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker had dropped out of the performance and BRIT Award bosses were trying to convince her to appear via video link.

A source told The Sun: "Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers.

They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by video link. It's a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree."

The news comes just days after Adele made the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before opening night, claiming that her the logistics of her show had been "destroyed" by COVID cases.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram, she said: "I'm so sorry, but my show isn't ready. We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."