Anne-Marie has joined the cast of upcoming Disney Pixar film 'Turning Red'.

The 30-year-old pop star will voice the cameo role of Lauren in the animated film which tells the story of a Chinese-Canadian teenager in the early 2000s who turns into a red panda when excited.

In a statement, Anne-Marie said: "I’m a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honour to be invited to have a role in Turning Red. It’s such a special film, I love the 00’s setting, it’s nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world."

Director Domee Shi heaped praise on Anne-Marie and promised fans that she brings a "quirky exuberance" to the role of "red panda superfan" Lauren.

She said: "We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a UK cameo in ‘Turning Red.’ Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan”.

The '2002' hitmaker joins previously announced Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, who play the roles of leading character Mei and her mother Ming, as well as Orion Lee as the voice of Mei’s dad, Jin, and Wai Ching Ho as the voice of Grandma.

Mei’s group of friends are voiced by Ava Morse as Miriam, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, and Hyein Park as Abby.

The film also features fictional boyband 4* and creators enlisted the help of Grammy Award winning songwriters Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS to three original tracks for the upcoming movie.

Producer Lindsey Collins said: "When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—back before they’d won a billion Grammys—we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!"

'Turning Red' streams on Disney+ from March 11th 2022.