Bridget Moynahan has paid tribute to ex-boyfriend Tom Brady after he confirmed his retirement from the NFL.

The 'And Just Like That' star, 50, was in a relationship with the quarterback from 2004 until 2006 and has son Jack, 14, with him and took to Twitter to show her support for Tom as he announced his decision to quit the sport, after spending his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bridget wrote: "So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

The sports star - who won a record seven Super Bowls during his 22 seasons in the sport- also has children Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, nine, with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen and admitted that while it was "difficult" for him to leave his career behind, he now wanted to focus on "other things."

In a statement, he wrote: "I have always believed that the sport of football is an 'all-in' preposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

"There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."