Billy Crystal is to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at Critics Choice Awards.

The 73-year-old star - who shot to fame as Jodie Dallas on the ABC sitcom 'Soap' before going on to host 'Saturday Night Live' - will receive the award at the 27th annual ceremony, set to take place in March.

A statement posted on the CCA's Twitter page read: "Congratulations Billy Crystal! The legendary actor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this years 27th annual #CriticsChoice Awards LIVE on @thecw and @tbsnetwork on Sunday, March 13 ."

The 'When Harry Met Sally' actor joins an exclusive list of just five other stars who have also been given the Lifetime Achievement honour throughout the near-three decades of the Critics Choice Awards, including Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise.

Billy said that he was "honoured" to join such a "select" group of names as he thanked the CCA organisation for the award.

He tweeted: "I am honoured to receive this award and join such a select group. Thank you

@CriticsChoice!"

Throughout a career which has lasted almost 50 years, Billy has also received five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and a Drama Desk Award as well as multiple Golden Globe Award and Grammy Award nominations.

With his role on 'Soap', Billy - who is father to Jennifer, 49, and Lindsey, 44, with wife Janice - made history as he one of the first openly gay characters on television.

He went on to voice Disney character Mike Wazowkski in Pixar hit 'Monsters, Inc' and Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show '700 Sundays.'

The star is set to make a return to The Great White Way later this year as he takes to the stage once more in 'Mr. Saturday Night', a musical comedy he wrote based on his 1992 film of the same name.

The Critics Choice Awards are set to air on The WB in March, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.