Amber Riley has begged fans to stop calling her Mercedes and use her real name instead.

The 35-year old actress shot to fame by playing Mercedes Jones in the hit musical comedy series 'Glee' back in 2009 and while she still "loves" the show, she admitted that she would rather be addressed as her own person and not her character.

She said: "I've always loved [Mercedes], and I love what 'Glee' means to people. That's never been the issue. I'm just a human. Like, I'm just a human being, and I just want to be addressed as a person and not a character. Just use my name! That's it. That's all I was asking! That's it."

Amber - who following her success on television took on starring theatrical roles in 'Hair', 'Dreamgirls', and 'Wicked in Concert' - insisted that while she does not wish to "separate" herself from her 'Glee' counterpart, she wants to be able to explore other projects as an actor.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "I think I just, as an actor, want to be able to do different things. It’s not necessarily separating myself from anything I’ve done. It’s just, hey, when you see me, when you tweet me, just use my name. Literally [I want] to just be addressed by my name."

However, the star went on to reveal that she would be open to doing another 'Glee' project, admitting that she "misses" working with some of her former co-stars.

She said: "I would like to do something with some of the Glee cast again, just something funny like a Funny or Die moment or something. We talk about it a lot, but you know, like, Kevin [McHale] and Chris [Colfer] and Jenna [Ushkowitz], I miss being on set with them because that was my family and Harry [Shum Jr.]! Maybe something with them. Maybe they'll get back on set with the ol' girl and do something fun!"