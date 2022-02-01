Victoria Beckham has eaten the "same thing" every day for 25 years, according to husband David.

The 47-year-old fashion designer - who has been married to former footballer David Beckham since 1999 and has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10, with him - will "very rarely deviate" from a diet of fish and vegetables.

David said: "Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

The former Manchester United star explained that his wife - who shot to fame as part of iconic pop group the Spice Girls in the 1990s - once broke her strict diet when pregnant with Harper and described it as "one of [his] faavourite evenings.

Speaking on the 'River Cafe Table 4' podcast, he said: "The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since."

David then went on to explain that he "secretly loved" being alone in the house recently because it meant he can eat what he wanted.

He said: "Pretty recently I was in isolation for five days because I’d just been to Italy so I came back and on one of the last days Victoria’s parents had a party and I couldn’t actually go to it. So everyone was out of the house and I secretly loved it. I literally had two most amazing cuts of meat. One was a T-bone and I had some English wagyu, I poured one glass of the most amazing red wine that I treated myself to because I was on my own looking forward to watching the football in the afternoon on my own. So I set the barbecue up.”