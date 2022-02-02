Gisele Bündchen has paid tribute to NFL star husband Tom Brady upon his retirement.

The 41-year-old supermodel - who has been married to Tom since 2009 and has children Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, nine, with him - took to Instagram where she joked that she "didn't know the first thing about football" when they first met.

She wrote: "What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees."

Gisele also shared a slideshow of photos of their family cheering Tom on and revealed how they would always have a "special champions playlist" for trips to the games before admitting that she is "in awe" of her husband's dedication to the sport.

She continued: "We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."

The sports star - who won a record seven Super Bowls during his 22 seasons in the sport and spent his last tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - admitted that while it was "difficult" for him to leave his career behind, he now wanted to focus on "other things."

In a statement, he wrote: "I have always believed that the sport of football is an 'all-in' preposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."