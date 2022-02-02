Lamar Odom has said that he misses his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian "so much."

The 42-year-old former basketball player - who married to Khloe from 2009 to 2013, with their divorce being finalised in 2016 - admitted to his 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate Todrick Hall that he still dreams about the reality star and wishes he could "take that time back."

Speaking in a preview of an upcoming episode of 'CBB', he said: "I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night. Just the one and only."

Todrick then asked Lamar whether he is still in touch with the former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star, to which he confirmed he is not.

Lamar said: "No, [we don't talk]. I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back Four years [we were married]. I miss her so much."

It comes after Lamar previously weighed in on Khloe's drama with her other ex, Tristan Thompson, when a DNA test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols ,with Lamar claiming he wants to "re-connect" with his 37-year-old ex-wife.

Back in December, Lamar wrote: "I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloé] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. she is a good person and deserves the world."

His message was in response to a post written by Tristan - who has three-year-old True with Khloe - in which he reached out to the socialite.

He wrote: "Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"