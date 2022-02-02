Rita Moreno tried to 'end her life' after being 'mistreated' by Marlon Brando

© BANG Media International

Tags

Rita Moreno has said she tried to "end her life" after being "mistreated" by Marlon Brando.

The 90-year-old actress - who is known for playing the role of Anita in original film version of 'West Side Story' - claimed that while her eight-year relationship with late Hollywood icon Marlon Brando in the 1950s was "exciting", he was a "bad guy” towards women.

She said: "Ultimately, it was exciting to be with Marlon. Oh, my God, it was exciting. He was extraordinary in many, many ways, but he was a bad guy. He was a bad guy when it came to women. I was such a different person then. I had all the makings of a doormat.

"So whenever he lied, I would look at him and I'd say, 'Marlon, look at me.' And he'd start to grin this kind of — I don't want to use the bad word — that poop-eating grin. I could read him like a book and that's why he loved me, and that's why he mistreated me in so many ways. I tried to end my life with pills in his house. That's how I tried to do it."

Speaking to fellow actress Jessica Chastain for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Rita explained that she experienced confusion over wanting to kill the "trod-upon" version of herself.

She added: "I didn't understand that if I was going to kill this pathetic, sad, trod-upon Rita, the rest of Rita was also going to go with me. I really didn't seem to understand that. But that's what the attempt was. It was an attempt."

The Oscar-winning star - who was later married to her manager Leonard Gordon from 1965 until his death in 2010 - went on to reveal that Marlon had wanted to reunite after she had settled down.

She said: "What's interesting is that he wanted to renew. I was now married. I had a beautiful child, Fernanda. He was ready to have a go again. I didn't want that. But he did. He lost a big part of himself, I think. The good part of him, the good Marlon that Rita loved. It was very complicated. Really, really complicated."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend