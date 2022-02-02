Meghan McCain is "heartbroken" over Whoopi Goldberg's comments about the Holocaust.

The 37-year-old columnist - who presented alongside Whoopi on talk show 'The View' from 2017 until 2021 - took to Twitter to reveal that she is "against antisemitism" after Whoopi had suggested that the Holocaust was "not about race."

Meghan wrote: "I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on. That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said."

Appearing on Monday's episode of 'The View', Whoopi said: "Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. These are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, Jews, it’s each other."

However, following her controversial comments, the 'Sister Act' star took to social media herself where she said she now "stands corrected."

She wrote: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."

Meghan - who is the daughter of late Republican John McCain - had previously written in her Daily Mail column that she found the comments to be "bizarre, incoherent, and even dangerous."