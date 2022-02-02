Megan Thee Stallion will "manifest" performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 26-year-old rapper is determined to perform at the huge sporting event, while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige take to the stage during this year's game on February 13.

Asked if she could appear, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know what you want me to say. Like a surprise is supposed to be a surprise.

"We're gonna manifest that Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show soon, whenever they will have me.

"But we will manifest that so remember this day, hotties! We said we were gonna perform at halftime."

Megan - who has worked on a Super Bowl commercial for Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot brand - is delighted to be involved in some way, even if she doesn't appear during the halftime show itself.

She added: "Being in a Super Bowl commercial in 2022, I feel like everybody keeps asking me, 'OK, Megan when did you feel like you made it?'

"I mean, now I feel like maybe I am kinda famous.

"All the men in my family, like, maybe if they don't listen to my music, I feel like when they watching the Super Bowl they can [be] like, 'Yeah, this is my niece! This my cousin, yes! I wasn't listening to that song, but you see my niece up there!' "

Regardless of whether or not she takes part herself, the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker is excited to see everyone involved in the halftime show as she hailed it as a "big moment for hip-hop".

She said: "I am very excited for the Super Bowl halftime show, this will be my first year actually attending the Super Bowl too.

"Like this is such a historic event. I'm so ready, like, this is such a big moment for hip-hop, so I'm excited."