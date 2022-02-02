Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital with a broken arm after falling off his e-bike.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after slipping on a "wet patch" in the road near his London home, and the 62-year-old star has been spotted in a yellow cast.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is lucky to be alive.

“He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

It's said Simon - who apparently "wasn't wearing a helmet" - was helped by three passers-by as they made sure he was safe from oncoming traffic.

The source added: "Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn’t be run over.

“After being ambulanced to hospital and given an X-ray, Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest."

His cast has been signed by his seven-year-old son Eric - whom he has with fiancee Lauren Silverman - as his boy chose the colour and added some adorable artwork.

The insider revealed: "Eric chose the yellow, and has already signed it and drawn their two dogs, Squiddly and Diddly.”

Meanwhile, it's said the media mogul is "absolutely fine" after the scary incident.

A different source told PEOPLE magazine: "He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine."

The incident comes 18 months after Simon broke his back after coming off his bike in Los Angeles, which led to a metal rod being inserted into his back.

He said at the time: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk."

Simon also recalled the moments after the crash, admitting it was a "surreal" situation.

He said: "I knew I’d broken my back the minute I landed. It was really, really kind of sudden and it hurt.

"You’re not supposed to move. I was thinking: ‘I’ve got to get back into the house because I can’t lie there’ … and made myself kind of get carried into my bedroom, which is right there at the beginning of the house ... And I’m lying there and I’m kind of passing out … It was surreal."