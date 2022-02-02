Kim Cattrall is not expected to "ever" appear in 'And Just Like That...'

The 65-year-old actress opted not to reprise her role as sex-mad publicist Samantha Jones in the 'Sex and the City' reboot amid a long-running feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw).

In the first season of HBO Max's 'And Just Like That...', which concludes this week, the first episode explained how Samantha had fallen out with Carrie and had moved to London, with the pair only communicating via text.

And showrunner Michael Patrick King has revealed whether or not the "door is open" for Kim to reprise her role.

He told Variety: “No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in 'And Just Like That', because she’s said what she had said."

The writer insisted there is "no realistic expectation" of Kim making a comeback, though that hasn't stopped him from dreaming up a storyline for Samantha.

He added: “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction.

“You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, recently admitted she "really loves" the way Kim's absence was addressed "head on".

The 55-year-old star enjoyed the way Samantha's absence was slowly discussed throughout the first episode with "great respect".

She said: "I really love it, I think it's great - the way we address it, head on. We reveal that there are layers to it.

"There’s what you tell the casual acquaintances is the situation, and then when you're left alone on your own, and you discuss it amongst yourselves, we get to a deeper level of sadness and confusion about it…

"We love this character, and we want to show great respect for her."