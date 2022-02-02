Lily James and Sebastian Stan didn't see each other "out of character" on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’.

The pair - who play 'Baywatch' actress and Playboy model Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee respectively in the new drama - have admitted they didn't really speak to the other as themselves while working on the series, which follows the theft of the couple’s sex tape from the safe in their basement of their Malibu home in 1995.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ this week, the 32-year-old actress revealed: “We never really saw each other out of character.”

Sebastian added: “It’s true. I texted Lily early on, I said, ‘Listen, I’m scared s***less, and I’m gonna need to hold your hand, and if you want to hold mine, we’re here, we’re in this together'. And then I didn’t see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot.”

The duo explained how “terrified” they were to play the former flames - who share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, together and got married after a week-long romance in 1995, before splitting in 1998 after a tumultuous relationship - and revealed the ways they got into character, including sporting temporary tattoos, bleached eyebrows and changing their voices.

Sebastian revealed: “I think we were both just terrified to play these characters. They’re real-life people.

“I don’t have tattoos on my body. I think we both would just, on repeat, listen to their voices and their interviews. And — I know we both did this — we would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him, and you were doing that too.

"So I was like, ‘You’re screaming into a pillow as well?!’”

Lily added: “I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!”