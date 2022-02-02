Katie Price is reportedly charging extra for feet photos on OnlyFans.

The 43-year-old star - who recently launched her own page on the adult subscription site - is letting users pay more money on top of the £11-a-month fee to receive direct messages of her feet.

As reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper, Katie has offered subscribers the chance to buy a video of her feet being massaged for £5.

In a Q&A on the site, she said: "Everyone always says how nice my feet are. I look after my feet really well.

"They're soft, small and, even though I broke them two years ago, they're still intact."

The former glamour model was wheelchair bound for months in 2020 after breaking both feet during a trip to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Katie recently admitted one of the main reasons for launching her OnlyFans page is because she wants to "dictate" how she shows her body.

Speaking at a press conference, she said: "So the reason I’ve come in a nun outfit is because I am pure and I am actually innocent. New year, new start.

"Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

"There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body.

"I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited."

Katie - who is engaged to fiance Carl Woods - insists she wants to "empower women".

She added: "I thought it [OnlyFans] was all nudes and porn, stuff like that. Certainly what I won’t be doing.

"It’s all about empowering women. It’s an insight into my life - like a reality show. I want to empower women."