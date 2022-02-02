Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has become the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

The 40-year-old royal - who is already a patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Croquet Club - is a long-time fan of the sport and has now become the patron of English rugby, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

The Duchess - whose husband, Prince William, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union - said on Twitter: "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby [England flag and rugby ball emojis] Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.

"I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C (sic)"

The Duchess also features in an accompanying video in which she shows off her rugby skills.

Her appointment has been welcomed by Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League.

He said: "We are truly honoured by the appointment of the Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League's Royal Patron. We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men's, Women's, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

"Our sport's history has been built on a commitment to tackling inequalities and we honour that through our focus on having a positive social impact well beyond the pitch. We look forward to working with the Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family."

Meanwhile, Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, added: "It is a great honour to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as our patron. Our aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to rugby union, develop the sport for future generations and create a successful thriving game across the country.

"As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of the Duchess will be greatly valued from our grass roots clubs and fast-growing women and girls' game, right up to our elite Men's and Women's England teams."