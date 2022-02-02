Tom Holland admits it would be 'an honour' to host Oscars with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland admits hosting the Oscars with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would "be a huge honour".

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor teamed up with the two stars - who had previously played Peter Parker's web-slinging alter ego in their own big screen franchises - in the Marvel blockbuster, and while he'd love a reunion at the Academy Awards, his schedule wouldn't allow it.

He told Extra: "It would be a huge honor, but unfortunately I just don’t have time.

“I don’t have time to do it to the capacity that I would like to do it.

“If I was gonna do something as big as that, I really would like to take the time to make sure I got it right.”

Meanwhile, the 'Uncharted' star admitted sharing the screen with the two stars seemed "felt impossible" before it finally happened.

He added: "Having Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and myself come together was always a concept that felt impossible, but the fact that they were able to pull it off and do it in such a tasteful way was awesome.”

The crossover was kept a secret before the film hit the big screen, and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' star Andrew repeatedly denied rumours he was going to return to the comic book world.

He has since admitted it was "fun" keeping his appearance a secret, comparing the experience to organising a surprise party for someone.

He recently said: "I lied to people for a good two years and it felt great.

"My dad and my brother [knew] and my [late] mother at the time. Just kind of us. It was fun to keep it secret because you know when you're planning a surprise birthday party for someone?

"And they're like, 'I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening?' So it felt like I was part of organising a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it."

