The Vamps star Connor Ball is now the co-owner of esports gaming platform LDN UTD.

The 25-year-old boy band member and YouTuber - who is currently competing on 'Dancing on Ice' - has announced his new business venture, which merges his passion for gaming and tackling mental health and social issues.

As per a press release, LDN UTD is on a "mission to combat social issues such as mental health, racism, knife crime, diversity, and loneliness."

Connor, who has struggled with his own mental health, has "personally invested in LDN UTD and will also be a member of the Strategic Advisory Board as the organisation seeks to continue to nurture and develop within the esports community."

The role will see him work on a "metaverse project, leading events related to social issues, and creating content with LDN UTD'S talent."

Connor said: "As someone who has faced their own battles with mental health, I've suffered with generalised anxiety, panic attacks and depression and know the struggles my generation face. Esports has a massive opportunity to engage the younger generation and tackle social issues that impact us today and in the future. I've known the LDN UTD team for a while, love what they do, and it is rare to be able to have an opportunity to bring my passion of gaming together with doing good. That's what LDN UTD does, that's why I'm getting involved."

LDN UTD is the place for players from "all backgrounds" to hone their skills and also gives them a platform to "raise awareness around the most important issues in the world today."

Oliver Weingarten, Founder and CEO of LDN UTD, commented: "Connor is not just an ardent gamer, he is passionate about the issues we address, and to bring him into the LDN UTD family as a Co-Owner is testament to his vision of what we can achieve. I'm really looking forward to having Connor input into the strategic direction of the business as we raise funds, develop our metaverse strategy, and continue to host engaging events for our community."

Head to www.ldnutd.gg to find out more.