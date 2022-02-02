David Guetta is set to perform as an avatar on the online game 'Roblox'.

Developers Wonder Works Studio has teamed up with Warner Music to bring the world-famous DJ's digital likeness to the game for an intergalactic set.

The concert will premiere on Friday (04.02.22) at 4pm PT (12am BST) and the party will take place all weekend.

Gamers can expect lasers, holograms, obstacle courses, dance battles, secret puzzles, virtual merchandise, and much more from the special event.

Guetta said: “Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world.

“We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”

Roblox Vice President and Global Head of Music Jon Vlassopulos added: “We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Warner to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on Roblox.

“David has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on Roblox. It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!”

As well as a 45-minute set, Roblox players will also have access to a Q&A with the 'Play Hard' star.