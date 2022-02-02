David Beckham eats jellied eels "at least once a week".

The retired football legend has admitted he still embraces his roots from growing up in the East End of London and he loves rustling up the traditional dish on a regular basis.

Appearing on the 'River Cafe Table 4' podcast, he said: "Not many people I know love the jellied eels.

"I liked them in the gelatine so they'd come cut up in slices and they'd come in the plastic pot, and I just poured vinegar and pepper on it.

"I have them at least once a week now."

The 46-year-old star admitted while he now favours a £300-a-bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon Sassicaia, as a child he saw his parents enjoying much cheaper drinks.

He added: "At the end of the day I'm from the East End of London so really I only saw my mum and ad drink either Blue Nun or Lambrusco - and that was as good as it got."

David recalled his early dates with his wife Victoria - with whom he has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10 - when they would go to a restaurant in the Midland Hotel in Manchester and order the most expensive bottle of champagne.

Although he takes his food and drink seriously, the former Manchester United star admitted his wife - who shot to fame as part of the Spice Girls in the 1990s - is more of a connoisseur.

He said: "Annoyingly, Victoria is very good with that. She'll never admit it, she'll always say, 'David's the expert', then all of a sudden she'll come out with, 'That tastes a little bit smoky'.

"I think it can make or break an evening. If I have picked the wrong wine, I wouldn't say it ruins my evening - but yeah it does ruin my evening.

"I get quite emotional about food and wine."