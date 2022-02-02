Snapchat is set to host a virtual concert starring Jennifer Lopez.

The 52-year-old star and Colombian pop singer Maluma are poised to entertain their fans as part of a virtual concert created by Snapchat and Universal.

John Imah, the global head of brands and games partnerships at Snap, said: "As we move closer to a future in which the virtual and real worlds continue to complement one another, we're very excited to partner with Universal and tech innovator, Oz to bring the Bitmoji community and Snapchatters a first-of-its-kind interactive concert to see the stars they know and love in a new light.

"I cannot wait to show off my virtual dance moves!"

Fans of the pop duo will be able to enjoy the event using a dedicated website that can be accessed using Snapchat login details. And the 'concertgoers' will also be able to enjoy the show in the guise of their Bitmoji avatars.

Jennifer, 52, and Maluma, 28, will appear as 3D avatars, while fans will be able to experiment with some interactive effects, including the ability to start a crowd wave.

The upcoming event will be staged ahead of the release of 'Marry Me', the new comedy-drama film that stars Jennifer and Maluma.

In the movie, Jennifer plays a Latin pop star who chooses to marry a stranger after holding a "Marry Me" sign by accident at her live concert.