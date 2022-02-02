Gaming is 'key' to New York Times' strategy

© BANG Media International

Tags

Gaming is a "key part" of the New York Times' long-term business strategy.

The publication recently acquired the word game Wordle for a seven-figure sum, and gaming is now a big part of the firm's long-term future.

The company said in a statement: "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."

The Times also explained the reason why it bought Wordle.

The statement added: "Our games already provide original, high-quality content and experiences every single day. Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs."

Meanwhile, Josh Wardle - the game's inventor - recently confessed to being amazed by Wordle's popularity.

He said: "It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me - from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

"On the flip side, I'd be lying if I said this hasn't been overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend