Gaming is a "key part" of the New York Times' long-term business strategy.

The publication recently acquired the word game Wordle for a seven-figure sum, and gaming is now a big part of the firm's long-term future.

The company said in a statement: "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."

The Times also explained the reason why it bought Wordle.

The statement added: "Our games already provide original, high-quality content and experiences every single day. Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs."

Meanwhile, Josh Wardle - the game's inventor - recently confessed to being amazed by Wordle's popularity.

He said: "It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me - from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

"On the flip side, I'd be lying if I said this hasn't been overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone."