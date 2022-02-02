Simon Cowell has reportedly vowed to stay away from bikes after breaking his arm.

The 62-year-old star - who came off his e-bike last week - is said to have narrowly avoided serious injury after flying over his handlebars in the "horror" crash, which comes 18 months after he broke injured his back following a similar fall.

A source told MailOnline: "Simon has vowed not to go on a bike again. It was a horror show but fortunately it looked worse than it actually is."

The 'Britain's Got Talent' boss - who wasn't wearing a helmet - was taken to hospital after the incident with suspected concussion, cuts on his face and a broken arm.

It's said Simon is "lucky to be alive" after slipping on a "wet patch" in the road near his London home, and he has since been spotted in a yellow cast.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is lucky to be alive.

“He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

It's said Simon - who apparently "wasn't wearing a helmet" - was helped by three passers-by as they made sure he was safe from oncoming traffic.

The source added: "Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn’t be run over.

“After being ambulanced to hospital and given an X-ray, Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest."

Meanwhile, it's said the media mogul is "absolutely fine" after the scary incident.

A different source told PEOPLE magazine: "He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine."

The incident comes 18 months after Simon broke his back after coming off his bike in Los Angeles, which led to a metal rod being inserted into his back.

He said at the time: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk."