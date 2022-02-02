Ronnie Wood painted a portrait of the late Duke of Edinburgh before his death.

Prince Philip passed away in April last year aged 99, and Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie has now revealed Prince William has asked to see the 74-year-old star's artwork of his late grandfather, and he plans to show it to Queen Elizabeth.

Ronnie said: "I did a wonderful painting of the Duke of Edinburgh shortly before he died where he is tipping his hat.

"I’ve been asked by Prince William to present the picture to him in the coming weeks and he’s going to show the queen so it’s a real honour for me."

Ronnie had planned to show the piece of art to the duke himself, but he sadly passed away before he got the chance to see it.

The 'Paint it Black' hitmaker told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I am very pleased with it. It’s charcoal, a brown sepia pastel of the duke and I finished it shortly before he died and I was going to show it to him."

Ronnie's royal revelation comes after he unveiled a new Picasso-inspired painting of the Rolling Stones, titled ‘Abstract Performance’, this week.

The guitarist made a surprise visit to London’s Wood Lane, outside shopping centre Westfield, where the mystery painting first appeared on a billboard earlier this week.

Ronnie - who completed the painting in 2020 - said: "I call it The Picasso Stones. It’s my interpretation of Picasso’s painting The Three Dancers.

"Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take. I had great fun doing it.

"Picasso did his own take on a lot of artists, but I bet he never thought no one would ever do a take on him.

"I hope and think he’d be flattered, but also a bit shocked and pleasantly surprised at my take on his work."

Ronnie Wood’s limited-edition print, ‘Abstract Performance’, is available from 1 – 14 February 2022 via www.ronniewood.com/