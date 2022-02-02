Simu Liu will host the 2022 Juno Awards.

The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star will be "absolutely honoured” to lead the proceedings at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) event at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on May 15.

The 32-year-old actor said: “It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual Juno Awards. Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me.”

Allan Reid, the president and CEO of the CARAS and The Juno Awards, expressed how “thrilled” the awarding body was to have Simu on board for the outdoor ceremony - the first of its kind - which in recent years has been dogged by postponements due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu joining us as host for this year’s Juno Awards.

"From ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to ‘Shang-Chi’ to ‘Saturday Night Live', Simu has established himself as a versatile and tremendously talented performer and I can’t wait to see him become a champion for Canadian music live on the Budweiser Stage.”

Earlier this week, the newly-published author revealed his life story - titled ‘We Were Dreamers’ - was ready for fans to purchase to get to know him better.

Simu - who was born in China - wrote on Twitter: “I WROTE A BOOK! From Harbin to Hollywood, We Were Dreamers is a hilarious and heartfelt tale about coming of age in a foreign land, struggling to find your footing and ultimately learning to seize your moment and own your greatness.”