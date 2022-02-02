Prince Andrew has been stripped of his honorary presidency of Inverness Golf Club.

Officials at the Scottish golf club have revealed that Buckingham Palace had written to them to confirm that the Duke of York – who opened the clubhouse in 1998, and still holds the title Earl of Inverness – would no longer be associated with the club.

According to the Press and Journal newspaper, Ewan Forbes, secretary and manager of Inverness Golf Club, said members had given no feedback since Andrew was stripped of the role.

The development comes after Andrew's military titles and royal patronages were returned to Queen Elizabeth last month ahead of the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre – for which he has requested a trial by jury.

The 61-year-old royal will face a civil case in the United States over allegations that he sexually assaulted Giuffre when she was 17.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in August 2019, and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

Andrew has strongly denied the allegation that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was under 18 years of age.

It was also revealed last week he had relinquished his honorary life membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at St. Andrews in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the club - which was founded in 1754 - said: "I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership.

"We respect and appreciate his decision."

Andrew had served as the club's captain in 2004 and was the sixth member of the royal family to take on the prominent role at the establishment. He was also the first royal to serve on one of the club's committees and oversee the game internationally.