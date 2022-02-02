Snoop Dogg’s pet pooch Frank has been found.

The ‘Drop It Like It's Hot’ rapper thanked everyone involved with his canine companion's safe return, after the mutt went missing last weekend.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the 50-year-old hip hop artist told his followers: “I want to thank you all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that Frank made his way back home.

“We appreciate all the love and the support we got on Instagram to get the dog back."

Snoop gave a special shout out to the couple who brought his four-legged friend safely back to him.

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker tagged the pair in the video’s caption, and said: “And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y’all for looking out.”

Last weekend, Snoop alerted his followers about Frank going missing in the South Los Angeles area with a picture of the poster he had created to relocate him.

The poster read: “MISSING. Please help us find our missing dog. His name is Frank. He is a grey stripe french bulldog. He went missing on 1/30/2022 approximately at 7:30pm (sic)"

It comes as Snoop and Martha Stewart are to host the Puppy Bowl, in which 115 puppies from animal shelters from all over the United States will congregate on February 13 to raise awareness about adopting pets from shelters and rescuing abandoned animals.

Martha’s Team Ruff and Snoop’s Team Fluff will go head-to-head in the canine Super Bowl event.

He said: "I'm honoured to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart!"

Martha added: "I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!"