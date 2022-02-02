Melissa Barrera has always been “very skincare orientated”.

The ‘Scream’ star began focusing on taking good care of her skin - such as using sunscreen- “really young” while growing up in Mexico.

In conversation with her 57-year-old co-star Courteney Cox for Interview magazine, the 31-year-old said: I’ve always been very skincare oriented. I started really young with my skincare routine, and it’s helped me have the skin that I have. I started using sunscreen very young. What I have to do now is take care of my entire body, because I focus just on my face.”

The ‘In The Heights’ star shared an expert-approved tip to the former ‘Friends’ star.

Melissa spilled: “My dermatologist gave me a really good tip. She gave me a really thick body lotion and said, ‘Put it on within the first three minutes that you get out of the shower’.”

Courteney responded: “Trust me, I didn’t even know that I had skin on my body until I was over 50. Just wait.”

Last month, the former telenovela star urged the importance of being “healthy and strong” to maintain youthfulness, citing the “goddess” 90-year-old Rita Moreno, star of 'West Side Story'.

She said: "I think that you look the way you feel. So if you feel like you're able to move because you've made it a point to be active all your life, to keep your body healthy and strong, then you're going to stay strong and healthy, and that's going to make you look, feel, and act younger automatically. I think it's important to maintain a positive mindset. Like the actress Rita Moreno—she is a goddess. She is way older than she looks. Have you seen One Day at a Time? It's this fantastic sitcom on Netflix that she's on.”

Melissa added: “She is just so youthful. She moves, and she dances, and she looks beautiful, but it's her energy—it's so much younger. She's maintained that. She hasn't let herself get jaded by the industry. She's just active and happy.”