Bobbi Brown thinks her makeup tutorials are a TikTok hit because she’s “authentic”.

The 64-year-old beauty business maverick - who has painted the faces of Isabella Rossellini, Tina Turner and Andie MacDowell - has over 202.1 million views on social media and attributes her success because people are “craving” her “positive messaging around self-care and self-love”.

Bobbi told British Vogue: “For over 30 years, my message has consistently been about being authentic and yourself, and the TikTok audience seems to be craving that message. We all need to hear more positive messaging around self-care and self-love right now, and it’s definitely struck a chord on my TikTok.”

The Jones Road Beauty founder believes that the “demographic” of TikTok has changed and it is not just the terrority of younger people.

She said: “TikTok may have started as a Gen-Z platform, but its demographic has definitely expanded. There is a strong and very vocal 50+ audience on TikTok and that community has been very supportive of me.”

The former makeup artist - who sold her eponymous line to Estee Lauder in 1995 - doesn’t think their is a departure from her original “ethos’, of emphasising your “natural features” instead of harsh contouring.

She believes in the power of taking care of yourself so you "look and feel your best".

Bobbi told the magazine: "I don’t think people realise that often when you don’t look or feel your best, it’s just because you’re tired. When I feel like that, I first make sure that I stay hydrated and eat well throughout the day. Drink water. Eat some healthy fats and use a super hydrating moisturiser on your face, neck and hands.”

Bobbi said: “My ethos has always been about learning to love yourself and using makeup to enhance your natural features. What I’m saying on TikTok is what I’ve been preaching my whole career – there is a lot of negative content on social media that’s about covering up your flaws and always looking perfect, whatever the cost. That’s just not my philosophy.”

She continued: “People want content that feels authentic – I don’t over-produce my content, I don’t write a script – I just turn on the camera and be myself.”