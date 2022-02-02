Lisa Vanderpump may never ride a horse again.

The 51-year-old reality star fell off her horse over the weekend and suffered a broken leg, with her husband Ken Todd now claiming that keen horse rider Lisa may have had "her last ride."

Ken told TMZ: "I think maybe that was her last ride. I would never ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was riding Prince Tardon- who she has had since 2015 - at The Paddock in Los Angeles when she ended up going over the animal's head and landing on her back, an eyewitness told TMZ.

Ken then went on to rule out the idea that the couple will be taking legal action against the equestrian centre, describing the incident as "just one of those things."

When asked if the horse would be put down, Ken was also quick to explain that Lisa "loves" her horse and denied that the animal would be killed.

He said: "No way[will we be putting him down]! She loves that horse!"

When the fall happened, Lisa was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and Ken went with her in his car and it was soon explained that the star is expected to make a full recovery from the injuries sustained.

Her publicist Phil Lobel told Dailymail.com: "I wish her a speedy recovery so the two can ride again soon." She has owned and ridden horses her entire life and the producers gave her a tour of the stables at the show, and introduced her

to Tardon, a horse they were about to retire."

The representative explained how "riding is one of [Lisa's] constant joys in life and "she and her equine friend even communicate in French."