Gigi Hadid thinks being a parent is "wild".

The 26-year-old model - who has fifteen-month old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend and One Direction star Zayn Malik - still "can't believe" that she is a mother.

She said: "I still can't believe it. It's wild. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my God. Where did you come from?"

The star - who has graced the cover of Vogue 35 times in the past four years - went on to heap praise on the youngster, describing her as "smart" and "awesome" and revealed she wants to take her skiing in the future.

She told InStyle: "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome. I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, two. We're getting close."

Gigi became known when her own mother Yolanda became a regular cast member on reality show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and revealed that it was "weird" to return home from school to see production crew trucks outside of her house.

She said: "When people first started to get to know me, it was like, 'Oh, her mom was on ['The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills']. That is her life.' But that wasn't my life or a part of my growing up. My mom wasn't on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me. I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn't have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen.