Chrishell Stause is still 'good friends' with her ex boyfriend Jason Oppenheim .

The 40-year-old reality star - who broke up with her 'Selling Sunset' co-star in December 2021 after seven months of dating - has insisted that she is still "really close" with Jason and that nobody did anything "wrong" in the leadup to the split.

She said: "I'm very proud to say we're really good friends. It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."

Chrishell - who has starred on the Netflix real estate hit alongside businessman Jason since its inaugural season - went on to explain that the reason was their differing views over wanting to have children, noting that "everything else was great."

Speaking on 'The Adam Corolla Show' podcast, she added: "You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn't, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person. We're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense."

Back in December, Chrishell opened up about her desire to have children and upon the split revealed that she remains hopeful that she will one day become a parent.

She said: "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.

"And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."